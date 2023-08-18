LETTER — LaClair: First he was a Dem. Then independent. Now GOP. Seriously?

To the Editor:

Run for mayor as a Democrat, get clobbered. Run as an Independent, get clobbered. I have it: run as a Republican in a town that is majority Democratic, now there’s the formula for success.

Apparently, Sydney Ferreira is counting on division within the Democratic Party to “win” election. He knows that he cannot win in a head-to-head against any Democrat, so he runs “as a Republican” in hopes of bringing us minority misrule by winning 35% of the vote, while two Democrats split the other 65%. That is not how to unite a community. Even if he won, he could not govern.

Furthermore, Mr. Ferreira’s characterization of the majority in Kearny as “left-wing” is gratuitous, insulting and divisive. A candidate seeking public office should present ideas and answers, not merely call people names. Mr. Ferreira made it obvious long ago that his only platform is whining and complaining — and not being honest about it.

Paul LaClair

Kearny

