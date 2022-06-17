Scarpelli to debut mayoral podcast in July

Nutley Mayor Joseph P. Scarpelli will debut a new podcast this July.

“Inside Nutley” will feature Scarpelli and host Thomas Greco, along with special guests, who will be taking a look at current town issues, how the town is moving forward and answering questions from Nutley residents.

“This is something we have been discussing for a while,” Scarpelli said. “But with so much going on in the township, it’s been a challenge for any of us to find the time to sit down and do it. We look forward to updating the public on what is going on inside and outside town hall, while also welcoming neighboring town officials and residents into the conversation as well.

“It will be a very casual conversation each month. But all five commissioners want to utilize this concept to keep our residents educated and informed on everything that is happening in town. I especially look forward to a ‘Q&A’ segment we will be doing, where we will answer our resident’s questions.”

Residents who wish to submit questions to the mayor may do so by sending an email to publicrelations@nutleynj.org.

Questions must include name, address and phone number.

Look for “Inside Nutley” in early July on Facebook, YouTube, iTunes and Soundcloud. We will also feature “Inside Nutley” here on The Observer website.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

