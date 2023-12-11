HCPO seeks information on Saturday homicide victim

The death of a man found floating in the Hackensack River in Secaucus over the weekend has been ruled a homicide, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The discovery was made Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. An autopsy performed Sunday, Dec. 10, determined the victim died of gunshot wounds to the upper body.

At approximately 12:45 p.m., the Secaucus Police Department was notified of a possible body in the Hackensack River near the Eastern Spur of the New Jersey Turnpike. The body of a male was recovered with the assistance of the Lyndhurst and Mahwah Fire Department Underwater Recovery Units and the Secaucus, Kearny and Wallington fire departments.

The male was pronounced dead shortly after 5:30 p.m. that day

The victim has not yet been identified, but the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office’s Homicide Unit is actively working with law enforcement agencies statewide to identify him. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at (201) 915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip at www.hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org/homicide-tip.

All information will be kept confidential.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email

