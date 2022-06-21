Franklin School in Kearny needs your help to upgrade playground

The faculty and staff at Franklin School, Kearny, are looking to improve the playground at the school and are turning to the community for help.

The current playground, seen in the photo with this story, is “outdated,” Heather Klein, a special education teacher at Franklin, said. They’re looking to get rid of the wood chip because her students sometimes try to eat the chips.

Klein also says the hope is to replace the equipment that is more “sensory friendly,” which would allow the kids to develop senses and even soothe and keep them calmer.

The specific playground she’s got in mind runs around $80,000.

Anyone who desires to help may do so by dropping off a check to the Kearny Board of Education’s office on Midland Avenue with “Michelle Sammaro Playground” in the check’s memo. Or, you may also send donations, via Venmo, @michellesammarofund.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

