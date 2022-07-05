Obituary — Cindy Davidson, at 59

Cindy Davidson, (nee Zeoli), 59, died Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in Cooper Barnabas Medical Center, Livingston.

The funeral service was private. The Thiele-Reid Family Funeral Home was in charge.

Born in Kearny to Charles Zeoli Jr. and Audrey Zeoli, Cindy lived there before moving to Rockaway Township 26 years ago.

She was a pharmacy technician in the Kearny ShopRite pharmacy for 40 years before retiring two years ago.

Mrs. Davidson is survived by her daughter, Erin Davidson (Devin McGrath), and one sister, Diane MacMillan (Tom). She was the sister-in-law of Colleen Ciaccio (John) and her brother-in-law Scott Davison. She was aunt of Melissa Serrani (Dan) and Stephanie Bocchino (Mark) and Shaun MacMillian. Cindy was great-aunt to Brennan Waters, Jack and Nicholas Serrani.

Cindy was predeceased by her husband of 32 years, Christopher Davidson, in 2020.

She will be missed by many people.

