EDITORIAL — John Garofalo’s lead is one all people, especially teens, could learn from

This world could really use a few more people like John Garofalo. And if you read last week’s edition of The Observer, you already have a head start on the “why” part of that statement.

Back in 1945, when he was just 17, Garofalo, a lifelong resident of Lyndhurst, like many of his peers, was sent off to World War II. He was one of countless young men and women who were part of what Tom Brokaw aptly coined the “The Greatest Generation,” also the title of a book he wrote (somehow 24 years ago.)

As luck would have it, Garofalo left Jersey for the war a mere two weeks before the Class of ’45 was to get its diplomas. Talk about awful timing.

And, throughout the next 77 years, Garofalo, who had children who got their high school diplomas at the same high school, lived knowing that though he was a graduate, the sheepskin was never in his possession.

While it may not seem, like a big deal to some, it was a huge deal to John. After all, in the years prior to heading off to war, he worked his tail off as a student — and that certificate would have served as a reminder of just how much it does take to earn a diploma.

And yet now, all these years later, he finally does have the proof … proof that even though as a member of the Greatest Generation he sacrificed so much for this country, he still did possess what so many do take for granted — that high school diploma.

Now, why does the world need more people like John Garofalo? Well, it’s just past graduation time. While many seniors got their diplomas in the previous few weeks, not everyone did — whether it’s because of not passing all courses, or dropping out and opting for something else, etc.

But Garofalo is a reminder that sometimes, it takes 77 years to get that diploma. If a teen reading this got a blank enclosure — don’t give up. Go to summer school, deal with it, and walk away with your sheepskin, even it’s a few months later.

If you dropped out, you can still earn a General Equivalancy Degree, something that holds just as much weight as a regular diploma.

Remember: John Garofalo proved it’s never too late. We can all learn from a man from the Greatest Generation. And are we ever fortunate to have learned who he is. ­ — CANESSA

