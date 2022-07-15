KPD: Dad wanted Deer Park, but son bought Poland Spring, so he threw a sledgehammer at his boy after he got hit with a dustpan

On July 11 at 8:55 a.m., Officers Kevin Carvalho, Harold Azurdia, Ryan Brady and Sgt. Pat Becker were dispatched to a private home for a domestic dispute. Officers learned a 66-year-old father had an argument with his 34-year-old son over the brand of water the son bought.

At some point, it was alleged that the son hit the father over the head with a dust pan causing a small scalp laceration. At another point, it was alleged the father threw a sledgehammer at his son, but missed him.

Both men were arrested. The alleged hammer-thrower was charged with aggravated assault and weapon possession charges, and later released with a summons. The alleged dustpan-slapper was charged with simple assault, but his complaint was lodged on a warrant, which committed him to the Hudson County Jail.

On July 6 at 4:24 p.m., Officer Kevin Carvalho took a report from a Teaneck man that he was the victim of an armed flim-flam the day before at Kearny Walmart. The victim said he parked at Walmart and a red 2-door Mercedes stopped in front of him. The driver of the Mercedes pointed out old damage on the victim’s car and offered to fix it for $750. The victim, believing he was getting a bargain for workmanlike-quality repairs, agreed to the deal.

The suspect began to work on the car, but later went with the victim to Autozone, where he bought a can of spray paint that did not quite match the color of the victim’s car. The victim began to have doubts about the quality of work he was getting and said the deal was off. When the victim tried to compromise with a $200 payment for the work already performed, the suspect allegedly brandished a silver revolver.

The victim felt he had no choice and gave the suspect all the money he had just withdrawn from an ATM – $770. Reportedly, the gun-toting traveling repairman then continued to work on the victim’s car before leaving.

Dets. Jon Dowie and Dave Bush investigated further and identified the suspect as Miller Frank, 54, of Kearny. Frank was arrested at police headquarters on July 7 and charged with robbery and weapon possession charges. Frank was later remanded to the county jail in South Kearny.

On July 7 at 12:52 p.m., Officers Mat Lopez and Det. Jordenson Jean responded to a shoplifting complaint at ShopRite. Store management alleged that Meshach Q. Hopkins, 31, of Newark, stole $5.65 worth of spring water and tape and fled the store through a back door in the receiving area. The officers quickly located Hopkins walking on Passaic Avenue in East Newark and arrested him.

Officers later learned from East Newark Police Chief Anthony Monteiro a woman reported to him that while she was stopped in traffic at Passaic and Johnston avenues in Kearny, Hopkins allegedly tried to get into her car.

When he was unable to get into that car, Hopkins reportedly tried to enter a second car that was stopped in traffic. These events were alleged to have occurred between the time Hopkins fled ShopRite and the time he was arrested on Passaic Avenue.

Hopkins was charged with shoplifting and two counts of criminal attempt (theft and burglary).

He was later released with a summons.

On July 7 at 9:15 p.m., Officers Ryan Wilson, Michael Ore, Ruben Rivera and Sgt. Ben Wuelfing were dispatched to report of a dispute with a trespasser at the Kuehne Chemical Company in South Kearny. The officers learned Lambo H. Jordan, 25, of Jersey City, allegedly followed a company vehicle through a security gate when it opened to allow a delivery. Jordan and the driver had reportedly had a traffic dispute earlier on the highway leading to Jordan following the company truck to the property.

Jordan was arrested for defiant trespass because Kuehne Company is subject to U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Security regulations and notice against trespass is clearly posted.

Jordan was later released with a summons.

On July 9 at 10:26 a.m., Officer Jason Rodrigues was dispatched to a report of a man exposing himself at Kearny Avenue and Afton Street. There, the officer found Daniel P. McKeown, 53, of Kearny, who reported that he had just been fixing his pants.

McKeown was the subject of a burglary arrest warrant from Hudson County. He was arrested, fed and then turned over to the Hudson County Sheriff.

On July 11 at 10:08 p.m., Officers Bryan San Martin and Mariana Figueiredo were dispatched to Halstead Street and Belgrove Drive on a report of a man asleep behind the wheel of a car. They located a white Mercury Mountaineer parked cockeyed and running with Luis Calva-Rivera, 34, of Kearny, allegedly passed out in its driver’s seat.

Officers turned off the motor and roused Calva-Rivera, which reportedly required an earnest effort. After detecting signs of alcohol impairment, Officer San Martin attempted to have Calva-Rivera perform field sobriety tests, but Calva-Rivera could not complete them.

Calva-Rivera was arrested and charged with DWI, refusal to submit to breath testing and unlicensed driving. He was later released with summonses.

