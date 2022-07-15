Wittpenn will be closed this weekend

The Wittpenn Bridge between Jersey City and Kearny will be closed most of this weekend for painting and to adjust lift span machinery. This work was originally scheduled for last weekend, but was rescheduled due to weather.

Beginning at 6 a.m., Saturday, July 16 until 11 p.m. Sunday, July 17, NJDOT’s contractor is scheduled to close and detour Route 7 in both directions before the Wittpenn Bridge.

Route 7 eastbound detour:

Route 7 eastbound traffic will be directed to take the exit to Fish House Road southbound

Fish House Road becomes Pennsylvania Avenue

Turn left onto Central Avenue

Take the ramp to Route 1&9 Truck north

Bear left at the traffic signal at Communipaw Avenue to stay on Route 1&9 Truck

Follow Route 1&9 Truck to Route 1&9

Route 1&9 southbound to Route 7 westbound detour:

Route 1&9 southbound traffic wishing to take Route 7 westbound over the Wittpenn Bridge will be directed to take the exit for Route 1&9 Truck southbound (also known as Charlotte Circle)

Follow Route 1&9 Truck southbound to Communipaw Avenue were it bears right to the Hackensack River Bridge.

Follow Route 1&9 Truck southbound across the Hackensack River Bridge

Turn right onto Central Avenue north

Turn right onto Pennsylvania Avenue, which becomes Fish House Road

Follow Fish House Road to Route 7 westbound

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

