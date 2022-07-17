Man magnetic fishing in Passaic River pulls out unexploded military shell: Nutley PD

What could have ended as a horrific tragedy instead concluded safely Saturday afternoon along the Passaic River in Nutley after a magnetic fisherman reportedly pulled out an unexploded, live piece of military ordinance from the river, Det. Lt. Anthony Montanari, the Nutley Police Department’s public information officer, said.
Montanari says at around 3:45 in the afternoon, Saturday, July 16, a man, whose name was not released, was fishing magnetically when he pulled out what is described as “an unexploded military shell” from the bed of the Passaic River.
The man, realizing what he uncovered, immediately called police.
Park Avenue, River Road, Route 21 and the DeJessa Bridge were all immediately closed while the Essex County Sheriff’s Bomb Squad worked to remove the piece plucked from the river. The squad, realizing the ordinance was live, took it away from the scene and brought it to a safe location to detonate it.
It is not immediately clear what kind of shell it was, how old it was or how got into the river in the first place.
“That was quick thinking for the fisherman to get away and notify police,” Police Commissioner Al Petracco said. He also commended the Nutley Police and Fire department and thanked Belleville, Lyndhurst and the Essex County Sheriff’s Department for assisting.
Learn more about the writer ...
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, a place where he has served on and off since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on Facebook Live, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to West Hudson to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.