Belleville bike ride set for next month

One of Belleville’s more popular annual events is on the horizon — and it’s one parents and kids will want to attend.

The third-annual Community Bike Ride takes place Saturday, June 3 at 10:30 a.m.

Members of the Belleville Police Department, under the leadership of Chief Mark Minichini, host the free 3.6-mile community bike ride.

The event has been popular with residents who enjoy taking a leisurely tour of the town with their friends and family members and for those who want to connect with neighbors and police officers.

“The bike ride is another opportunity in which to meet our police officers and get to know them better,” Minichini said. “Members of our department will be serving as escorts throughout the event. It’s a perfect time to say ‘hi’ to some of the officers who work hard every day to keep our community safe and secure.”

Same-day registration for the ride begins at 9 a.m. Participants are urged to pre-register by logging onto BellevilleNJ.org or by using a QR code that can be found on the town’s social media, dated April 26, at facebook.com/OfficialBellevilleNJ.

The ride will start and end at the Belleville School No. 7 parking lot at 20 Passaic Ave. There will be a small obstacle course area for young and new riders. Free giveaways and helmets will be provided for those who need them, while limited supplies last.

Snacks and refreshments will also be available while supplies last.

One of the other benefits of the ride, which coincides with World Bicycle Day, is that cycling is great exercise, said Mayor Michael Melham.

“Developing and supporting community-wide events that promote exercise and help us create and healthier and happier Belleville has been one of my main focuses as mayor,” Melham said. “Cycling is one of my very favorite forms of exercise. So, I hope everyone comes out and rides along with us.”

