BCPO: Former Mets GM Omar Minaya’s wife found dead in bathroom of her Bergen County home

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the death the wife of former New York Mets general manager and current New York Yankees executive Omar Minaya, though it does not appear the death is suspicious in nature, the prosecutor’s office said today.
Prosecutor Mark Musella said a death investigation is underway in Harrington Park, and it is being conducted by his office and the Harrington Park Police Department.
On Saturday, July 20, 2024, at approximately 3:32 p.m., the Harrington Park PD responded to a 911 call reporting an unconscious and unresponsive woman had been discovered in the bathroom of a private residence.
Upon arrival, first responders located 55-year-old Rachel Minaya and attempted to resuscitate her. Mrs. Minaya was transported via ambulance to Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center in Westwood, but was pronounced deceased at 4:26 p.m.
The circumstances involved do not appear suspicious; however, a ruling on the cause and manner of death is pending. Additional details are not available for release while this investigation continues.
