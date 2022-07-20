East Newark hosting National Night Out festivities for second time ever

East Newark will join towns across the country in taking part in National Night Out, from 6 to 9 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 2, at Veterans Park, Sherman Avenue. This is the second time the ENPD will host festivities.

Local police officers will be on hand as well as guests from other local, state and federal law-enforcement agencies. The East Newark Police Department will also sponsor a BBQ, a live DJ, a bounce house and dunk tank for the kids and more. All residents are invited to attend.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

