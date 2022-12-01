Belleville Christmas tree lighting & winter fest slated for next week

Belleville’s annual Winter Festival and Christmas Tree Lighting Spectacular is set for Saturday, Dec. 10, at Belleville High School starting at 5:30 p.m.

There will be free refreshments, a petting zoo, horse-drawn carriage rides, music and food vendors, trackless train rides, face painting, candy cane mazes and much more. (No matter whether you’ve been naughty or nice.)

The celebration would not be complete without chestnuts roasted over an open fire — a family tradition shared by Deputy Mayor Thomas Graziano.

The tree lighting is scheduled for 8 p.m.

“Thanks to our partnership with the Belleville School District, this has quickly become one of the most beloved Belleville events,” Mayor Michael Melham said. “The night is about making spirits bright and spreading a festive feeling across our great town.”

For children who won’t be able attend the festival and miss the chance to get up and personal with Santa Claus, they are still encouraged to write him a letter.

Three mailboxes have been placed around Belleville where children of all ages may drop their letters, postage-free, no later than Dec. 15. Santa is busy in the workshop, so the earlier the letters reach the North Pole, the better.

The mailboxes are at Town Hall (152 Washington Ave.), the Belleville Public Library (221 Washington Ave.) and the Silver Lake Fire House (134 Franklin St.)

Please include the child’s name and address, the school the child attends and grade, as well as an accomplishment over this past year. Also include what the child is wishing and hoping for this year, and any other important details that Santa ought to know.

