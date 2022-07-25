GoFundMe set up for Hudson CO beaten by inmate

Nearly $25,000 has been raised in a GoFundMe campaign for the Hudson County corrections officer who was senselessly beaten by an inmate at the jail in South Kearny two week ago.

Jerry “Papo” Bonilla was on duty when, The Jersey Journal reports, when an inmate, Kelvin Jamison, 21, incarcerated on a domestic-violence charge, reportedly overtook the CO by sucker punching him, knocking him out, kicking him on the ground, then freeing some inmates from their cells, before other COs were able to finally subdue the inmate.

The Jersey Journal reports Bonilla suffered a concussion along with several cuts and bruises. The suspect now faces attempted murder and aggravated assault on a law-enforcement officer charges, the JJ reports. Jamieson previously was arrested when he was 18 for reportedly beating up a then 87-year-old woman from Jersey City who was en route to weekday Mass.

Bonilla is married and has two children. To donate, visit www.gofund.me/dd6a3c35.

