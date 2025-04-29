Obituaries for April 30, 2025

Edward M. ‘JR’ Osowski

Edward M. “JR” Osowski of Harrison died at Clara Mass Medical Center, Belleville, on March 31,2025.

He was 83.

A funeral service took place at the Mulligan Funeral Home, Harrison. His committal was private.

Born in Newark, he was a lifelong resident of Harrison. JR worked as an ironworker for Iron Workers Local Union #No. 11, Newark, for many years. Upon his retirement, he worked as a maintenance worker for the Town of Harrison Housing Authority.

JR served his country in the United States Army in Germany during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged.

In his free time, JR and Jeannie enjoyed boating on the Hudson River and the Jersey Shore, trips to Atlantic City and he especially loved thoroughbred horse racing.

JR is survived by his “Beloved love of my life” “Jeannie” L. Gilmore and dear friend Robert “Rob GEE” Gilmore.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation in care of the funeral home in loving memory of JR.

Elizabeth ‘Betty’ Regan

Elizabeth “Betty” Regan (nee O’Neill) died April 22, 2025.

She was 78.

Born in Paisley, Scotland, she lived in Quincy, Massachusetts, before moving to Kearny in 1960.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Her Mass was celebrated at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny. Cremation was private.

Betty was a retired crossing guard for the Town of Kearny. She was truly beloved by many friends and relatives. She was a true supporter of Kearny recreation and loved playing bunco with the ladies. The Town of Kearny has lost a devoted positive force in our community.

Beloved wife of Bob Regan for over 50 years and loving mother of Bobby (his wife Andrea) and Kerry Regan. She is also survived by her loving sisters and brother Irene Helms, Eleanor Mayers, Hugh O’Neill and Denise O’Neill, along with her cherished grandchildren Bobby, Charlie and Genevieve. Betty entered into heaven on her niece Stephanie’s birthday, embracing her forever in peace.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a memorial contribution to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in her memory.

Rafael Lago

Rafael Lago died Thursday, April 17, 2025, at the age of 98.

Rafael, one of eight siblings, was born in Cuba on Nov. 28, 1926.

In 1955, he immigrated to the United States with only a few hundred dollars in his pocket and an unwavering drive to build a better life.

He began his journey in Newark, working as a dishwasher at the Military Park Hotel. Through hard work and determination, he rose to the position of sous-chef. Together with his beloved wife, Umbelina, they saved diligently and eventually opened a successful children’s boutique clothing store —an endeavor whose legacy continues to support the family today.

Rafael is survived by his devoted wife Umbelina, his daughter Maritza and son-in-law Edward, his son Alex and his cherished grandchildren Kailee and Nicholas.

He found joy in life’s simple pleasures: sharing meals with loved ones, being surrounded by family and always enjoying a generous serving of flan with every meal.

A true gentleman, Rafael was deeply loved by all who had the privilege of knowing him. His kind spirit and gentle nature left a lasting impression on everyone he met.

We are all blessed to have shared 98 wonderful years with him.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. Mass was celebrated at St. Stephen’s Church in Kearny. Entombment was in Holy Cross Mausoleum, North Arlington.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, or to a charity of your choice.

Jennie Gorski

Jennie Gorski died April 22, 2025.

She was 98.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Burial was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Jennie was the wife of the late Ted Gorski and beloved mother of Gerrie Gaydos (her late husband Bill). Sister of the late Walter, John, Eddie and Francy, she is also survived by her cherished grandchildren Ted and Tom Gaydos.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the Dementia Society of America in her memory.

George Gerard Garing

George Gerard Garing, a proud Vietnam War veteran and Teamster Local 641 with New Penn Motor Express, died peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Friday, April 11 2025, at the age of 78.

George was the beloved husband of the late Josephine A. “Joanne” Garing (nee Procaccino) for 47 years. Together, since the age of 14, Joanne was the love of his life.

Born and raised in Jersey City, George moved with Joanne to Kearny to raise their two sons Grant and Christian. George and Joanne lived in Kearny for 35 years before retiring to Manchester, New Jersey, in 2011. They enjoyed spending summer vacations on the beach in Wildwood Crest, with their family and friends.

George was a man known for his sense of humor, generosity, kind heart and his love for sharing a story.

He had many friends through his truck-driving years at New Penn, and years traveling with sons’ soccer teams Kearny Thistle and Union Lancers. While living in Manchester, he enjoyed meeting people at the gym, going to beaches and hanging with his friends.

Wildwood Crest was George’s favorite place to be, where he enjoyed playing horseshoes, cornhole, bocce ball and body surfing. The beach became even more special after his grandkids were born. His most cherished time was spent with them going on long walks, buying ice cream and playing games in the sand.

George was the devoted father of Grant and Christian and his wife Barbara. Adored grandfather of sisters, Avery and Rylie, and brothers, Jack and Peter. Dear brother of Jacqueline Falcone and her late husband Dr. Gerry Falcone, and late Joyce Binetti and her late husband Joseph Binetti, sister-in-law Annette Barnaba (Leonardo), Marianne DeRosa (and the late Rich), and Sharon Vecchi (Dominick). He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Mass was celebrated at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny. Burial was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the Disabled Veterans (DAV) at www.dav.org.

Danny Ramiro Vizuete

Danny Ramiro Vizuete, 42, of Hillside, died April 22, 2025.

Relatives and friends visited at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. A funeral service took place at the funeral home. Interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Danny will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by his beloved wife, Jessica Piracun Vizuete; his devoted parents, Marco and Carmen Vizuete, his cherished sons, Sebastian and Maximiliano; his brothers, Eric and Vinny; his sister-in-law Veronica Quezada Vizuete; and a host of extended family members and dear friends.

John Vincent Carrino

John Vincent Carrino died peacefully Thursday, April 10, 2025, at the age of 80.

John was the beloved husband of Elizabeth “Betty” Carrino (nee Tagliareni).

Born and raised in Jersey City, John moved with Betty to Rutherford.

John served his country proudly in the United States Army and was a member of the American Legion Post 139 in Lyndhurst. John spent most of his years as a general contractor and was the owner of John Carrino Construction.

John was predeceased by his father Mario Carrino and mother Jane Carrino, his brother Robert “Bobby” Carrino and daughter Darlene Ann. A funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Mary’s Church, 91 Home Ave., Rutherford. Entombment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

John’s legacy of his love of family, friends, cars and animals will continue to inspire us.

Jeaneen Verrier-Szekeres

Jeaneen Verrier-Szekeres, a lifelong Kearny resident, died April 18, 2025.

She was 66.

Memorial visitation was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Her cremation was handled privately.

Jeaneen loved the beach, camping and playing pool. She was generous to a fault and couldn’t have been a better storyteller. Family was everything to Jeaneen and she was everything to them. She was a fierce friend to many and loved by them all.

Wife of the late Thomas Szekeres, Jeaneen was the daughter of Adeline and the late James Verrier. She was the loving mother of Louis Belfiore. Sister of Francine Dames (husband late Ted), Georgine Verrier (husband Carl Musacchio), Christine Kavlick (husband late William), Martine Verrier and the late James Verrier (wife Deborah). Also surviving is her granddaughter Brianna.

She adored her eight nieces and nephews and they affectionately called her Aunt Neen.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the American Cancer Society or St Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

