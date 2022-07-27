Featured Harrison News

Harrison Summer Swimming underway throughout the summer

27 July 2022
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. | Editor & Broadcaster
Harrison’s summer swim program is well underway and local dignitaries recently visited, including, in the back row from left, Councilman James Doran; Matt Mariano, director of the summer swimming program; Maria Villa, president of the Board of Education; Councilman Larry Bennett; Dan Choffo; Maureen Krug, superintendent of schools and Councilman Mike Dolaghan. The youngsters seen here are all program leaders.

