TRAFFIC ALERT — Expect closures at Tonnelle Circle the next 4 nights

The New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) says overnight lane and ramp closures on Tonnelle Avenue/Route 1&9 at Tonnelle Circle in Jersey City are coming the next few nights.

Beginning at 9 p.m., Tuesday, July 26 until 6 a.m.. Wednesday, July 27, and continuing nightly for approximately four nights, Tonnelle Circle will be closed and detoured for milling and paving.

Motorists should expect congestion on Tonnelle Avenue/Route 1&9 and follow posted detours.

Variable Message Signs will be used to provide advance notification to motorists. The precise timing of the work is subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are encouraged to check NJDOT’s traffic information website www.511nj.org for real-time travel information.

