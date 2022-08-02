Obituaries for Aug. 3, 2022

Barbara Mary Kingeter

Barbara Mary Kingeter, (Blazas), 90, died peacefully in her sleep at home on Sunday, July, 31, 2022.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit at the Thiele-Reid Family Funeral Home, 585 Belgrove Drive, Kearny, on Wednesday, Aug. 3 from 4 to 8 p.m. The funeral will begin at the funeral home Thursday morning at 9 a.m. then to St. Stephen’s Church on Kearny Avenue where a funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Mrs. Kingeter was born in Kearny and lived in town her entire life.

She worked in the office of the Town Clerk in Kearny for 20 years before retiring in 1993. She enjoyed being a full time grandmother (Nanny) and traveling locally and abroad with family and friends.

Barbara was a member of Kearny Elks Lodge No. 1050.

She is survived by four children, Christine Stankus (John), Steven J. Kingeter (Karen), Susan A. Evanchick (Chet) and Robert G. Kingeter (Debbie). Barbara was the grandmother of Ethan and Cody Evanchick, Nicole, Jennifer and Kristen Stankus, Kathleen Preston and Garrett, Christopher, Thomas and Steven Kingeter. She also leaves behind two great-grandchildren, Bryce and Baelyn Preston and many nieces and nephews.

Barbara was predeceased by her husband, Robert E. Kingeter and five siblings, Christina Cambria, Anna Pringle and Joseph, John and Charles Blazas.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the Alzheimer’s Foundation.

Jane B. Bator

Jane B. Bator of Harrison died peacefully surrounded by her loving family Thursday, July 28, 2022.

She was 91.

The funeral will be conducted from the Mulligan Funeral Home, 331 Cleveland Ave., Harrison, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at 10:15 a.m. A funeral Mass will be offered at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church of Harrison at 11 a.m. Friends and relatives may visit today after 9:15 a.m. Her interment will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

If you would like to send a condolence message to her family, please visit www.mulliganfh.com.

Born in Chicopee, Massachusetts, Jane lived most of her life in Harrison. She was a parishioner at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, a member of the Rosary Altar Society and a member of the National Polish Home, formerly located in Harrison.

She is survived by her beloved children Joseph W. Bator and Barbara J. Knott; she was the cherished grandmother of Christina Liu, Melissa Knott and Jessica Lopez and two precious great-grandchildren, Cecilia and Mia Liu. She was predeceased by her daughter, Mary Jane Lopez, in 2004.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, 115 S. Third St. Harrison, N.J. 07029 in loving memory of Jane.

Marilyn A. Malone

Marilyn A. Malone (nee McLane), 89, of Seabrook Village, Tinton Falls, died peacefully at home Sunday, July 24, 2022. She was born on Dec. 13, 1932 to Joseph L. & Irene (nee Reilly) McLane of Jessup, Pennsylvania.

She graduated from Jessup High School in 1950. She worked at Barbizon of Jessup and later at Valley National Bank in Kearny, where she lived for 39 years before moving to Tinton Falls in 2002.

She was pre-deceased by her beloved husband of 59 years, Robert J. Malone, her parents, brother Joseph G. McLane (wife Helen) and many in-laws. Surviving are her son John Malone (wife Kristi) of Bluffton, South Carolina, son James Malone (wife Catherine) of Lake Hopatcong, daughter Eileen Farrell of Pt. Pleasant, grandchildren Elizabeth Malone, Daniel Malone, Alexis Malone, Sean Farrell, Brian Farrell, Kelly Brown & Katie Brown, niece Clarissa Tricoche (husband Elliott), grand-niece Kaelin Tricoche, brother-in-law Thomas Malone (wife Katherine), sisters-in-law Cecilia Maguire (husband William), Alice Malone & Nancy Malone, and dozens of nieces & nephews.

Viewing was at the O’Brien Funeral Home, Wall. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at Holy Innocents Church, Neptune. Burial was in the Malone family plot in St. Anne’s Cemetery, Wall Twp.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Seabrook Resident Care Fund, 3000 Essex Road, Tinton Falls, N.J. 07753. To offer condolences to the Malone family please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com.

Patricia A. Parentela

Patricia A. Parentela (nee Greco) died July 22, 2022.

She was 83.

Born in Kearny, Pat resided most of life there before retiring to Wall Twp.

Visiting will be on Thursday, Aug. 4, beginning at 9 a.m. at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. Her Mass will be the same morning at 11 a.m. at Queen of Peace Church in North Arlington. Private cremation will follow.

Pat was a history teacher for many years, retiring from Queen of Peace High School.

At the age of 16, Pat was one of the youngest of her gender to obtain a private pilot’s license in the U.S.

Pat graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Newcomb College of Tulane University. After college, she vacationed on a ship that circumnavigated the world. During her life, she logged over 100,000 miles at sea.

Pat spoke fluent Italian and enjoyed briefly living and working in Rome.

The former wife of Aldo Parentela, MD, she is survived by her son Russel F. Parentela (Judith) along with her cherished grandchildren; Leah Marie Parentela and Russel T. Parentela. She was the sister of the late Russell E. Greco Jr., MD

Inge Meola

Inge Meola, (nee Loessl), 79, died Sunday, July 24, 2022.

Visiting was at the Thiele-Reid Family Funeral Home, 585 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. The funeral service was at the funeral home. Interment was Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.thiele-reid.com.

Born in Munich, Germany, Inge immigrated to the United States in 1960 and lived in Port Washington, New York. She later lived in Newark, before moving to Kearny in 1972.

She was a bookkeeper for Imperial Container in Newark for 20 years before retiring in 2014.

Mrs. Meola is survived by her husband, Eugene Meola Sr., three children, Angela Wright, David Meola and Eugene Meola Jr. and one sister, Renate Gemsjager. She also leaves behind nine grandchildren and four great-granchildren.

Inge was predeceased by her daughter, Carolyn Bock.

Thomas Stuart Cameron

Thomas Stuart Cameron of Lyndhurst died July 28, 2022.

A funeral service will take place at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny, on Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 10 a.m., with burial afterward in Arlington Cemetery, Kearny.

Born in Kearny, Thomas was a Lyndhurst resident for 60 years. He proudly served in the US Army during the Korean War, stationed in Germany. Thomas was a private limousine driver after the war, and later worked as a truck driver for Metropolitan Oil, and later for Tropicana until his retirement 26 years ago.

Thomas was an avid bowler, and fan of the New York Yankees and New York Giants. Thomas was a devoted and faithful member of the Kearny Bible Chapel and of the Rutherford Bible Chapel.

Thomas was the beloved husband for 66 years to Dorothy Mae (Cookson) Cameron; loving father of Bruce Cameron (Janis), Debra Uhler (Tim) and Karen Allen (Jay); proud grandfather of Amy Ketchell (Mick), Rob Allen (Amanda), Brian Allen (Amanda), Katie Reyes (David), Jason Uhler (Kelly), Craig Uhler (Abby), Alex Cameron, Kristen Seetaram (Bobby), and the late Bradley Allen. He was the adoring great-grandfather of Brooke, Hailey, Rylie, Adeline, Joshua, Clara and Samuel, and was predeceased by his siblings Donald, Mary, Helen and Alan. Thomas is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Rutherford Bible Chapel.

