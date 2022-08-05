WHATCo’s Rock of Ages set for Aug. 20

The West Hudson Arts and Theater Company’s outdoor summer schedule continues with a “Rock of Ages” juke box sing-along Saturday, Aug. 20, at 8 p.m. on the lawn of VFW Post 1302, 300 Belgrove Drive, Kearny — rain or shine.

Bring a picnic, blanket or lawn chair for this follow-up to last month’s “We Love Disney” event. This audience sing-along features of dozens 80s class rock songs, the lyrics to which will be projected on a screen with a bouncing ball to follow along.

The suggested donation is $10, payable at the gate. There are no pre-sale tickets are not available. You can’t BYOB, but the VFW will be open to the public.

Visit www.whatconj.org for additional information.

