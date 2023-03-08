WHATCo murder-mystery trivia coming at month’s end

The West Hudson Arts & Theater Company’s annual murder mystery dinner theater experience returns this year with the original production of Trivia Night Murder, written by award-winning local playwright and author Allyssa Hynes, with fundraising performances Friday & Saturday, March 24 and 25 and they’re being hosted at the American Legion Post 99, 314 Belgrove Drive, Kearny.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. There is plenty of parking on site.

The annual event sets its sights on the long-standing competition at the local pub trivia game, which had never proved deadly before – until now. With a big competition and exciting prizes on the line, it looks like someone in this game decided the “answer” was murder.

During the evening, the audience will be able to take part in an actual trivia game where their table may win a prize. And, of course, they’ll be asked to solve the lighthearted murder-mystery as it unfolds throughout a three-course buffet dinner, catered by Carmine’s Italian Deli.

Tickets are $50 per person and include a dinner buffet, soda, tea and dessert. A cash bar will be available in Buddy Room. The tickets will only be sold online at www.whatconj.org or by phone (201) 540-9428. Reserved tables of up to seven are also available. Groups and organizations welcome.

Tickets will not be sold at the door for this production.

Trivia Night Murder stars Paula Baratta, John Fraissinet, Nelson DePasquale, Roman Koster, Matt Masiello, Denise Organisciak, Lauren Proda, Alexis Saarela, Ed Shea, Jessie Thiele, Deborah Vartan as the suspects and investigators. John Fraissinet will play “Winston,” which is the male version of the “Victoria” character.

For more information, visit www.whatconj.org.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email

