HCPO: Off-duty Jersey City cop injured at Kearny crash scene

An off-duty Jersey City police officer was one of three people injured late last week at the scene of a crash on the Newark Jersey City Turnpike in Kearny, Hudson Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
At approximately 11:32 p.m., Aug. 25, two vehicles were involved in a collision in the area of 1249 Newark Jersey City Turnpike, according to Suarez. Several passers-by stopped to help the motorists involved in the collision, including an off duty Jersey City police officer.
While they were assisting, a 2007 white Mercedes passed road flares in the area of the collision and crashed into a parked vehicle, causing it to catch fire and causing the Jersey City police officer to suffer multiple burns. He was transported to Jersey City Medical Center for treatment.
The driver of the Mercedes, a 29-year-old East Orange woman, is being treated at University Hospital for a serious leg injury. A third person suffered a laceration to the arm and was treated at the scene by emergency medical services.
The Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and the Kearny Police Department are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at (201) 915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip at www.hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org/homicide-tip. All information is confidential.
