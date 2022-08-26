Routes 1&9 Truck will be closed and detoured this weekend between Kearny and Newark

Beginning at 8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 26 and continuing until 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, NJDOT’s contractor, I.E.W. Construction., is scheduled to close and detour northbound lanes on Route 1&9 Truck at the Bridge across the Passaic River. The closure will allow the contractor to install barrier sliding plates on the parapet of the moveable bridge. The following detour will be in place:
Route 1&9 Truck northbound from Newark:
- Traffic on Route 1&9 Truck north will be directed to take the Doremus Avenue exit
- Turn left onto Doremus Avenue north
- Stay right and follow signs for Route 1&9 Truck South/Raymond Boulevard
- Stay right and take the exit for Raymond Boulevard
- At traffic signal, turn right onto Raymond Boulevard
- Follow Raymond Boulevard westbound for 2.1 miles
- Turn right onto Route 21 north/McCarter Highway
- Take the exit to I-280 eastbound
- Stay in the right lane, cross Route 21, and follow signs for I-280 eastbound
- Follow I-280 eastbound and take Exit 17A – CR508/Newark-Jersey City Turnpike
- Follow CR508 eastbound, which becomes Route 7 eastbound
- Take Route 7 eastbound across the Wittpenn Bridge to Route 1&9 Truck
