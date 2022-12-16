Nutley’s volunteer fire chief arrested, sent to Hudson County Jail, HCPO says

Editor’s note: This story was updated at 6:40 p.m., Friday, Dec. 16, to include a statement issued by Nutley’s Board of Commissioners.

The chief of Nutley’s Fire Department is behind bars after he was arrested for his involvement in an online sex sting involving a purported 14-year-old boy, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office said today.

On Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, members of the North Bergen Police Department, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office’s Special Victims Unit and the Nutley Police Department arrested Henry Meola, 33, of Nutley, and charged him with one count of luring and attempted endangering the welfare of a child.

Meola was taken into custody at his home in Nutley, transported to the North Bergen Police Department, and is being held at the Hudson County Correctional Facility in South Kearny, pending his first court appearance.

The investigation determined Meola arranged to meet an individual, who he believed to be a minor, for sexual activity in North Bergen. Suarez credited the North Bergen Police Department, the HCPO Special Victims Unit and the Nutley Police Department with the investigation and arrest.

Today, Mayor Joseph P. Scarpelli and the Nutley Board of Commissioners issued a joint statement about Meola’s arrest.

“Today, the Nutley Board of Commissioners learned of the formal arrest and charging of Henry Meola,” the statement reads. “Mr. Meola had previously been suspended from his duties as Fire Chief on Dec. 7, 2022. The township is disappointed and extremely concerned about the nature of the charges. The township is working with the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office in this investigation of Mr. Meola. Be assured that the board will continue to cooperate with this investigation and will take any further action that is necessary.”

The Observer reported Meola’s suspension Thursday, Dec. 15.

The aforementioned incident occurred after a YouTube-based sting, led by the group OBL Nation — founded by a Jersey man who is known to his viewers by his first name only, Ramy — used a decoy who posed as a 14-year-old boy.

In the video, which was originally streamed live and is now re-posted after editing, Meola reportedly admits his intention was to have some sort of tryst with the boy. Though there wasn’t an actual boy, the intent was still present, which ultimately led to Meola’s arrest.

This story is subject to updates as needed.

Watch the full catch here.

