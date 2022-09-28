Bloomfield man killed in Glen Ridge motorcycle crash: ECPO

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Crime Scene Investigations Bureau is investigating a fatal car and motorcycle collision that occurred yesterday afternoon in Glen Ridge, taking the life of the motorcyclist, the ECPO said.

Jordan A. Mayrant, 22, of Bloomfield, was killed when his Yamaha YZF motorcycle collided with an Audi Q5 at about 4 p.m. in the area of Bloomfield Avenue and High Street, Glen Ridge. Mayrant was taken to University Hospital, Newark, and pronounced dead at 4:45 p.m.

No charges have been filed against the driver of the car.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

