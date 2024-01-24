Obituaries for Jan. 24, 2024

Kenneth T. Brown

Kenneth T. Brown, of Kearny, a Newark Police sergeant, died Jan. 21, 2024.

He was 53.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. Visiting will be Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024 from 2 until 8 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to return to the funeral home Friday morning at 9:30 a.m. and the funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. in the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart, 89 Ridge St. Newark.

Kenny served in the United States Coast Guard and currently served 28 years as a Newark Police sergeant. He was the son of the late Ken and Maureen Brown. Beloved husband of Ann (nee Dabrowski) and loving father of Casey Brown, he is also survived by his sisters Barbara Bennington and Karen Hodge along with loving nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

George C. Giangeruso

George C. Giangeruso, 77, of Brigantine, formerly of Lyndhurst, died on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024.

George was born in Passaic, spent his childhood years in Lyndhurst, then moved to Nutley with his family. He later retired to Brigantine.

George was a parts assembler at Matheson Gas Products of East Rutherford for over 35 years. He was well known for getting to know everyone and sharing his stories. He loved to be around family and friends. His love of music often had him singing to strangers in public.

George was predeceased by his parents George and Frances (nee Viteritto) Giangeruso and his brother David Giangeruso. He is survived by his loving wife, Diane Giangeruso (Vaccaro-Troiano), his son, George F. Giangeruso and his daughter, Lisa Marie Cariaga and her husband, Anthony; by his cherished grandsons, Gavin, Brandon and Jalen; by his dear brothers, Robert B. Giangeruso and Laura Kopp, Carmine Giangeruso and his wife Denise and by many loving nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews and cousins.

A funeral Mass for George was celebrated at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Lyndhurst. Interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the American Kidney Foundation.

Barbara Ann McManamy (nee Doran)

Sept. 23, 1936 – Jan. 13, 2024

Barbara Ann McManamy nee Doran went to be with our Lord on Jan. 13, 2024.

She was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Russell.

She was born in Newark and lived in Kearny until 1987, relocating to Venice, Florida.

Barbara was a long-time member of the United Methodist Church and Stephen’s minister. Over the years, she was involved in Girl Scouts, PTA and a NJ Club of FL member.

The biggest impact of Barbara’s life will be the legacy she is leaving to her family. She was a faithful and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was everybody’s mom; all were welcome in our home. She had an enthusiasm for life and a genuine care for others. She truly demonstrated the love of Christ to family, neighbors or a stranger who she met for the first time.

She leaves behind five children, Debra (Harry), Joyce (Joe), Patti (John), Russell (KerryLee) and Christina (Jeff); 14 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Richard (Alma) and Thomas, sister-in-law Beth; and brother-in-law Rex; and her closest friends Barbara, Helene, Patsy and Rachael, who were all like sisters to her.

Carol O’Brien

Carol O’Brien died Jan. 19, 2024.

She was 72.

Visiting will be Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024 from 3 until 7 p.m. at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. Mass will be celebrated Thursday, Jan. 25, at 10 a.m. at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny and entombment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum in North Arlington.

Carol was born in Jersey City and moved to Kearny 40 years ago. She was retired from Omgeo Financial Institution in New York City where she served as a senior director.

She was the sister of Marilyn McCarthy (her late husband Jack), James O’Brien (his wife Lorraine), Joyce Skinner (her husband Raymond) and the late Donald O’Brien. Also surviving are 14 nieces and nephews. Carol was predeceased by her nephew Jimmy.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

William Sylvester

William Sylvester of Kearny died Jan. 17, 2024.

He was 85.

Visiting and a service took place at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. Cremation was private.

Born in Newark, he lived most of his life in Kearny.

Bill served in the United States Army and was a member of the VFW. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Kean University. Bill was a retired Irvington police officer.

Bill is survived by his son Daniel Sylvester and his daughter Dari Tran. Brother of Marilynn, Judy and Edward, he is also survived by his grandchildren Christopher Sylvester and Elise Tran.

In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to the American Heart Society or the American Diabetes Association.

Carl P. Babinski Jr.

Carl P. Babinski Jr., 53, of State College, Pennsylvania, died Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, at home surrounded by his family after a year-long battle with cancer.

Born Oct. 22, 1970, in Belleville, he was the son of Karen (Gilmour) Babinski, retired Schuyler School teacher and Carl P. Babinski Sr. (Mary). On June 13, 2009 in Good Shepherd Catholic Church in State College, Pennsylvania, he married Jill S. Singer, who survives.

In addition to his parents and wife, he is survived by his two children, Nathan and Allison, at home. He is also survived by his uncle James J Gilmour of Kearny and his two half-brothers, Peter and Michael Babinski of New Jersey; three brothers-in law and their wives: Peter (Paula) Singer and Joel (Betsy) Singer of St. Marys, Pennsylvania, and Russell (Jennifer) Singer of Virginia. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Mary Singer of St. Marys, Pennsylvania, in addition to numerous nephews, nieces, cousins, uncles, aunts and friends.

He grew up in Kearny and attended the Kearny Public Schools, graduating from Kearny High School in 1988.

He earned a bachelor of science degree in meteorology from Penn State University. He began his 32-year career as a forecaster with Accu-Weather as an intern and continued up until a few weeks prior to his passing.

He had a very strong work ethic and was proud of his ability to work the night shift throughout his career. He was a beloved voice of the weather overnights on radio news outlets throughout the country in such markets as (1010 WINS) New York City, Boston, Detroit, Philadelphia, Chicago and many more.

Carl was a huge sports lover, especially in following the Penn State Football team as a season ticket holder and his beloved Baltimore Orioles throughout baseball season.

A funeral Mass was celebrated Jan. 20, 2024 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, Port Matilda, Pennsylvania. Interment will be in Pine Hall Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions in Carl’s name may be made to Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital at www.geisinger.org/about-geisinger/geisinger-foundation or Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 867 Grays Wood Boulevard, Port Matilda, Pa. 16870.

