Kearny man charged with manslaughter following death of Corey McFadden: Suarez

Additional charges have been filed against a 32-year-old man in connection with the fatal stabbing of Corey McFadden in Kearny on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Matthew Kochell, of Kearny, is charged with aggravated manslaughter, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Kochell and codefendant Elliot Barton, 39, of Kearny, were both previously charged with desecrating/disturbing human remains and are being held at the Hudson County Correctional Facility, South Kearny.

Kochell is tentatively scheduled to appear in court Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.

On Tuesday, Sept 20, 2022, at approximately 5:45 a.m., the Kearny Police Department received a 911 call on an individual lying on the ground in the area of Belgrove Drive and Afton Street. Responding officers located a male victim — later identified as McFadden — with multiple apparent stab wounds to the lower body and he was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:20 a.m.

