Melham & Co. will bartend for cancer charity

A packed house is expected as Mayor Michael Melham, Deputy Mayor Thomas Graziano and Councilman Vinny Cozzarelli serve as guest bartenders at Michael’s Roscommon House Thursday, Oct. 20, where they’ll donate their tips to the Irish sports pub’s breast cancer foundation.
Starting at 7 p.m., 20% of all sales will also go to the charity.
October is National Breast Cancer Awareness month, when the nation focuses on the second most common cancer among women in the United States. It’s a time when women are urged to have breast cancer screenings and mammograms.
According to the Centers for Disease and Prevention (CDC), 264,000 new cases of female breast cancer were reported in 2019 – the most recent year in which incidence data is available. The CDC also reports 42,000 women died from breast cancer in 2019. Although rarer among men, about 2,300 incidents of male breast cancer were reported in 2017, according to the CDC.
The bar is at 531 Joralemon St., Belleville.
