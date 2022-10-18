SAL donates $1,500 to local breast cancer charity

The Belleville Post 105 American Legion Family — American Legion Post 105 and Sons of the American Legion (SAL) Squadron 105 — donated $1,500 to The Gail’s Angels Foundation in October from a fundraiser at its annual picnic in September.

The Gail’s Angels Foundation is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to providing support to families who have a mom with breast cancer, and also care for their autistic or special needs child. Their sole concern is the welfare of these families as the fight continues to be waged on breast cancer. Gail’s Angels was founded in 2007 to honor the memory of Gail E. Babai who died of breast cancer in 2006.

SAL member Vinnie Ferriole, a cancer survivor himself, is the chairman of the Cancer Fundraising Committee within the Sons.

“It was an honor to be able to help somebody with cancer … I’m glad everyone donated,” he said.

For the second year in a row, at the Post’s picnic in September, the SAL had a fundraiser in the parking lot asking for donations for a cancer charity, which netted $500.

Both the Post and the SAL matched the donations, leading to an overall $1,500 donation.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

