Parking permits coming to East Newark

East Newark is taking steps to create a parking-permit program for residents and non-residents alike.

But, at this point, only non-residents will have to pay for permits — it will cost them $50 a year — while residents, for now at least, will get them at no cost. Both residents and non-residents must apply for the permits and the borough has posted a notice about the new policy on its website.

Interim Borough Administrator Fred Confessore said the borough hopes to begin enforcing the new regulations by the first week of April.

At its March 8 meeting, the mayor and Borough Council voted to amend the borough traffic code to create a “Pay-by-App” parking system which will be administered by an outside vendor, ParkMobile, under a contract with the borough.

Neighboring Harrison also has retained ParkMobile for its parking program.

“They operate in a lot of different states,” Confessore said.

The notice posted on the borough website advises, “Beginning April 1, streets with ParkMobile signs will be considered metered parking for non-residents. This will help the borough generate cash flow and expand parking. Residents must have an East Newark parking sticker to park on metered streets free of charge.”

For non-residents, the borough has authorized charging parking fees “in amount not to exceed $2 per hour” through the Pay-by-App. Those fees may vary, depending on the parking zones designated by the borough.

To obtain a parking permit, residents are advised to visit Borough Hall and bring a valid driver’s license, registration and insurance card, each bearing an East Newark address, all of which will be entered on the application form. Non-residents must bring the same information appropriate to their residence, plus proof of employment and a $50 check or money order, renewable on Jan. 1.

Permits for both residents and non-residents must be displayed inside the vehicle on the side of the front rear-view mirror facing the street for easy visibility by an enforcement officer. Any vehicle failing to properly display the permit will be subject to a summons.

Temporary or visitor permits will only be issued for up to two weeks and any permit will be deemed invalid after the expiration date. Permits must be returned to the borough upon non-use.

No permits will be issued for commercial, livery, omnibus or taxi vehicles.

Permits are not valid during designated street-cleaning hours.

For now, Confessore said, residents who pay for overnight parking in off-street municipal lots will continue to do so. Sometime in the future, he said, the lot parking may be incorporated into the Pay-by-App system.

Confessore said a lot of out-of-towners tend to park along Grant and Central avenues, in particular, for visits to retail shops in the area so the borough figures to capture revenues from those motorists, in particular.

Meanwhile, he said the borough is continuing to search for vacant properties it may acquire for additional off-street parking opportunities for residents.

—

In another government-related development, Confessore said Kenneth Louis, newly retired City Clerk of Newark, has been retained to replace Kevin Harris, who left in January to become borough administrator of Oradell.

Harris, an attorney who had also served as assistant Essex County counsel, had worked in East Newark three years in a part-time role, while also filling in as assistant business borough administrator, purchasing agent and registrar of vital statistics.

Confessore said Louis “comes with a wealth of knowledge” about municipal operations after having worked in the state’s largest city. Louis is expected to begin his new job next month.

Meanwhile, Confessore said the borough is continuing to search for a new municipal court judge to replace Kenneth Lindenfelser and for a full-time public works supervisor.

