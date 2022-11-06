Harrison boys win state sectional championship, 1-0, over Voorhees

Harrison defeated Voorhees last night, 1-0, to win the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 2, Group 2 title in Harrison. They will host North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 champion Ramsey in the Group 2 semis on Wednesday (time TBA). If they win, they’re in the Group 2 state final on Sunday, Nov. 13 at Franklin High School. Our own Jason Bernstein will have a full recap in the Nov. 9 edition of The Observer.
Jason Bernstein | Observer Sports Writer
Jason Bernstein joined The Observer as its sports writer in March 2022, following the retirement of Jim Hague. He has a wealth of sports-writing experience, including for NJ Advance Media (nj.com, The Jersey Journal, The Star-Ledger.)