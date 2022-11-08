Kards’ 36-game unbeaten streak comes to crushing end in 1-0 loss to West Orange

The Kearny boys’ soccer team saw its season and its 13-plus month unbeaten streak come to an end in gut-wrenching fashion on Wednesday, Nov. 2, when the Kardinals were defeated by West Orange, 1-0, in the NJSIAA North 1, Group 4 semifinals in West Orange.

In the 61st minute Jack Dvorin headed in a Mason Bashkoff service into the box for the game’s lone goal, denying Kearny’s hopes of a second-consecutive Group 4 state championship.

The defeat snapped Kearny’s 36-game unbeaten streak, a stretch that included a 2-1 win over West Orange in last year’s North 1, Group 4 final.

The Kearny boys weren’t the only local soccer team to see their season end in the sectional semifinals. North Arlington saw its North 2, Group 1 title hopes dashed when Glen Ridge scored a pair of second half goals to earn a 2-1 victory over the Vikings on Wednesday.

The Kearny girls also saw their tournament come to an end when it dropped a 2-1 decision to an undefeated Ridgewood team, ranked No. 4 in the state by NJ.com.

