Fallen officers remembered at Archdiocesan Blue Mass

The Archdiocese of Newark honored the dedication and sacrifices of all active, retired and deceased New Jersey law enforcement personnel at the 29th Annual Blue Mass Nov. 3 in Newark’s Cathedral-Basilica of the Sacred Heart.
Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., archbishop of Newark, presided over the liturgy, which featured honor guard units, bagpipers and drummers.
This year, Gov. Philip D. Murphy, Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and numerous other dignitaries joined hundreds of police officers from throughout the state to pray for five men who died in the line of duty: Senior Correctional Police Officer Daniel Sincavage; Port Authority Police Officer Anthony Varvaro; Middletown Police Detective Lieutenant Joseph Capriotti; Paterson Police Lieutenant Frank Petrelli; and Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard of the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office in Maryland, who was a former Newark resident.
Additionally, those at the Mass paid tribute to 10 officers who succumbed to COVID-19.
Cardinal Tobin also acknowledged the good work of all active-duty law enforcement in his homily, citing the two Newark officers who were recently shot as examples of the police’s selflessness. He then asked everyone who is not in law enforcement to reflect on what God wants from them.
“They may not wear a badge,” he said. “But they can still follow the police’s example of helping those in need. We’re called to model mutual respect in the honest search for the common good, excluding no one from that process. Saying ‘yes’ to God is something believers are called to do each day. (They) choose good over evil, truth over lies and love for others over selfish gain.”
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, a place where he has served on and off since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on Facebook Live, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to West Hudson to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.