Obituaries for June 22, 2022

William H. Myers

William H. Myers, 86, of North Arlington, died June 15, 2022.

He was ordained as a permanent deacon in the Archdiocese of Newark June 3, 1995. He has since served at Queen of Peace Church in North Arlington for the past 27 years, where people commonly knew him as Deacon Bill.

He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Queen of Peace Council 3428, a Fourth-Degree member of the Peter B. O’Connor Assembly, in North Arlington, and also a member of the West Hudson Retreat Group and the Friends of Erin in Kearny.

During the course of his working career as a comptroller and financial officer, he was employed by RCA, Brinks Warehousing, Artistic Enterprises, Saint Francis Hospital of Jersey City, and Haba International, Newark. Bill finished his working career as an internal auditor at the Valley Hospital of Paramus, a job he was happy to go to daily.

He is survived by his brother Robert Myers of North Arlington, his nieces Kathleen Myers (Paul Schlachter), Olivia Myers, Sue Jean (David) Lee, Mina Yi, nephew John (Katharine) Myers, grandnieces Mary and Helen Schlachter, Matilda Myers, Sabrina Lee and grandnephew Charles Myers. He was preceded by his parents Herbert and Margaret Myers, sister in-law Maria Myers and nephew Robert Myers.

William was born in Kearny, attended St. Cecelia High School and moved to North Arlington after graduating from St. Peter’s College. He proudly served two years in the United States Army Third Division and was stationed in Germany. He continued his education at Fairleigh Dickinson University, graduating with a master’s degree in business administration.

Bill was happiest when he maintained relationships with all of his relatives at home and abroad in Scotland. He kept track of everyone’s birthdays and important life events like weddings, graduations and baptisms. Just about everyone in his family referred to him simply as Uncle because he filled that role for almost everyone — even some who were not related.

William was a world traveler who enjoyed cruises. In the 80s, he bought a small shore home which became his favorite place to go and share with his family in the summer months. He was never afraid to try “just a taste” of any food on the menu — except for sushi.

There was always time for a cup of tea and a biscuit. He was never too old to see the Rockettes or to spend time at Disneyworld. His ability to remember names and details of nearly everyone he met was remarkable even up to his last days.

The funeral will be from the Parow Funeral Home, 185 Ridge Road, North Arlington, Tuesday, June 21, at 10 a.m. Mass will be celebrated at Queen of Peace Church, North Arlington, at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Visitation was Monday, June 20.

The family would appreciate donations in his memory to St. Peter’s University, Jersey City, or to the Sisters of Charity of Saint Elizabeth, Convent Station. Visit alumni.saintpeters.edu/give or www.scnj.org/vocationandmissionengagement.

Dorothy Dyl

Dorothy Dyl died June 6, 2022.

Her visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home. Her Mass was celebrated at St. Cecilia Church, Kearny. Burial was in Holy Cross Cemetery.

Dorothy was a former EMT in Kearny, a member of St. Stanislaw Rosary Society and volunteer care giver for mentally handicapped people.

Dorothy was the beloved wife of the late Joseph M. Dyl. Beloved mother of Karen Pshybyshefski (Edward), Joseph S. Dyl (Gabrielle), Christine Skiver (Greg) and Steven Dyl (Donna)., she was the loving grandmother of Edward, Tara, Danny, Joey, Matthew, Joshua, Andrew, David, Jennifer, Danielle, Melissa, Allyson and Steven along with her great-grandchildren, Taylor, Thomas, Avery, Connor, Madison, Brianna, Cameron, Bryson, Mason, Lily, Noah, Jack, Cole and Calvin.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a memorial donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, click on “ways to give” and then click “Memorial Giving,” scroll to and click on “search for an existing gift fund” under remember a loved one through a tribute gift fund, search “Dorothy A. Dyl Memorial Children’s Fund” then click on it to make your donation.

Jason Charles Ranne

Jason Charles Ranne, 44, died Sunday, June 5, 2022, after a brave and courageous battle with cancer.

Jason is survived by his devoted wife, Ma Julia “Dina” Arenas and his beloved son, Paul Brandon.

Born in Belleville, Jason grew up in Lyndhurst and resided in Bloomfield with his beloved family.

He is also survived by his parents, Charles M. and Louann Ranne, his brother, Jeffrey Ranne (Heather), sister Jessica Ranne-Cardona (Luis), nephew Ian, his extended family and his dear friends. He was predeceased by his loving grandparents Joan Ranne and Giulio and Julia Sammarone.

Jason graduated with an associate degree in liberal arts from Bergen Community College and his bachelor’s degree in English Literature from Bloomfield College. He was a dedicated teacher and tutor, which included employment at Bloomfield College and Abundant Life Academy, Nutley.

Jason was a gifted artist and loved playing the guitar. Jason was an active and faithful member of over 27 years of Riverside Community Church, Nutley. Jason’s Christian faith was an essential part of his life. He was a friend to all and will be remembered lovingly by his family and friends.

Visitation and the funeral service were at Riverside Community Church, Nutley. Burial was in Glendale Cemetery, Bloomfield

The Levandoski-Grillo Funeral Home, Bloomfield, was in charge.

