Grassroots coalition to host forum on Kearny-based NJ Transit gas plant proposal

STOP THE NJ TRANSIT POWER PLANT IN KEARNY
Mayor Alberto Santos, public health experts, and members of the Don’t Gas the Meadowlands Coalition will speak at a forum on Nov. 14 at the Kearny Library about the proposal to build a new gas-burning power plant in South Kearny.
The speakers will discuss the project’s risks to residents’ health and the environment, the safe and clean energy alternatives, and the ongoing advocacy campaign to stop this proposal and ensure that NJ Transit focuses on a renewable energy alternative, not a toxic gas-burning power plant. Despite a 2020 commitment to redesign the project with renewable energy, NJ Transit is still pursuing a new gas power plant.
The forum will take place at the Kearny Library and will be open to virtual participation via zoom. Please RSVP at https://bit.ly/transitgasplant
