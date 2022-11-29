Three men with crowbar burgle Exxon, get away in stolen car with ATM machine, $1K in cash: KPD

Three brazen burglars drove away with an ATM machine with about $1,000 in cash in it in from the Kearny Avenue Exxon station early this morning, all while driving a stolen Range Rover out of Franklin Lakes, Capt. Tim Wagner, the public information officer of the Kearny Police Department said.

At around 2 a.m., Nov. 29, responding police officers arrived at the 514 Kearny Ave. Exxon to find the glass entrance to the mini-mart smashed in with a ransacked interior. The station and mini-mart were closed at the time.

The investigation, which is ongoing and being handled by Det. John Fabula, revealed three men smashed the window with a crowbar to gain entry and then loaded the ATM into their stolen Range Rover.

“Detectives are reporting an increase in these type of thefts in the area since this past weekend,” Wagner said.

Have information about this incident? Call Fabula at (201) 998-1313, ext. 2833, or send an anonymous email to tips@kearnynjpd.org.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

