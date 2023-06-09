Hudson sheriff’s officer arrested on child-porn charge, HCPO says

A 35-year-old Hudson County sheriff’s office has been arrested after being accused of possessing child sex abuse material, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

On Thursday, June 8, 2023, members of the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office arrested William Medina, of Union City, after a months-long investigation into child sex abuse material being stored on an online file storage server.

Medina was charged with one count of possession of child sex abuse material in violation. He was taken into custody at the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office in Jersey City and released on his own recognizance, pending his first court appearance, which is tentatively scheduled for Thursday, June 29.

“These allegations are serious and certainly do not reflect the values of the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office,” Hudson County Sheriff Francis “Frank” X. Schillari said. “Upon learning of the investigation, the officer was placed on administrative leave and is currently suspended without pay. My office and its Internal Affairs Unit has, and will continue to, fully cooperate with the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office throughout the course of prosecution.”

Suarez offered praise to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Internal Affairs Unit, Cyber Crimes Unit and Crime Scene Unit with the arrest and investigation.

