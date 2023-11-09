KHS Project Graduation committee sponsors casino night

Kearny High School’s Project Graduation Committee hosts a casino night with a tricky tray, 50/50 raffles and more Saturday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m., at the Copestone Masonic Lodge, 225 Kearny Ave. Tickets are $50 and include $100 in play money, food, soft drinks and a sheet of raffle tickets. For tickets or more information, contact Amanda Nystrom at (201) 972-0336 or send an email to khsprojectgrad23@gmail.com.
Learn more about the writer ...
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, a place where he has served on and off since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on Facebook Live, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to West Hudson to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.