Academic honors announced at Washington School

Jon Zimmerman, principal of Washington School in Kearny, announces the following students who have achieved academic honors for the first marking period of the 2022-23 school year.
Grade 4
Principal’s Honors
Zayd Dabaji
Honors
Jocelyn Aquino Sandoval, Elias Cabrera, Kayla Cabrera, Dylan Cano, John DeLara, Kayo Denadai, Santiago Deras, Angel Garcia, Maria Giraldo Calle, Dana Graciano Menjivar, Victoria Hempel, Kaici Huang, William Jibaja, Hiba Maliji, Kailey Martinez Gonzalez, Jamill Mendoza,Teo Ruiz Analuisa, Nicole Sanchez, Jaquawn Stewart, Giana Tice, Ariana Valadez Medina, Lara Vilas Boas
Grade 5
Principal’s Honors
Isabelle Crucinta Guzman, Mathias Campoverde, Juan Caycho Bernuy, Nali Juarez, Isabella Lyons, Jaden Nieves, Elizabeth Silva, Aliza Syeda
Honors
Mayiarah Almeida, Gina Alves, Kimberly Blancas Guzman, Fabio Burga Suejiro, Isabella Duarte, Erick Guano Diaz, Michael Herbert, Beatriz Mota, Nathanael Olivares, Gabriel Olivos, Paul Oshiro, Anett Pintado, Muhammad Qadeer, Evan Rebelo Da Silva, Katherine Santos Luciano, Gabriel Siqueira, Kevin Solano
Grade 6
Principal’s Honors
Audrey Bradow, Syeda Eshal, Emmalee Govin, Giuliana Janeira, Vishal Kathiravel, Gabriel Lopez Chiles, Logan McDonald, Jose Quiroga Vilchez, Azaylie Rodriguez, Joelyz Rosado-Zayas
Honors
Braulio Bailon Joaquin,Clarice Da Fonseca, Luca Ferri Doti, Samantha Garcia, Josue Granados, Reeyad Heddaj, Fares Hegazy, Maria Jose Lora de la Rosa, Danara Matos, Logan Navedo, Michael Ortega, Luis Pena Helena, Leandro Perez Lopez, Cristiano Ribeiro Fernandes, Matthew Rivadeneira Zurita, Sara Rivera Marroquin, Amelia Sanchez
Learn more about the writer ...
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, a place where he has served on and off since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on Facebook Live, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to West Hudson to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.