Academic honors announced at Roosevelt School

Antonio Moyano, principal of Roosevelt School in Kearny, announces the following students who have attained principal’s honors or honors for the first marking period of the 2022-2023 school year.
Principal’s Honors
Grade 6
Abigail Buchanan, Kaelyn Carlen, Gianna Covello, Lucas De Almeida, Lexi Duarte, Emma Gomes, Layla Hernandez, Sophia Lima, Luca Martinez, Alanis Pena Dantas, Samantha Ribeiro, Erin Richards, Adrian Rodriguez, Emily Rodriguez, Jayden Santos, Eva Shah, Jordano Torero Hoces, Valentina Ugarte, Matthew Whitehead
Grade 5
Marwa Alami, Gavin Araujo, Jack Barroqueiro, Sena Bezirkan, Sandra Immerso, Lilly McSweeney, Caroline Olson, Hannah Paris, Izabella Perez – Bombino
Grade 4
Francesca Alda, Declan Coleman, Dominic DeRosa, Quinn Pinho, Savannah Rusek, Adham Saad
Honors
Grade 6
Yasser Abad, Isabella Antunes, Jayden Cabrera, Jayde Chimbo Calle, Scarlett Ferreira, William Franchino, Gabriela Gamez Vela, Angel Garcia Hidalgo, Aralyn Hernandez, Ariana Hernandez Guissa, Mia Jimenez, Samantha Kingalahua, Angelia Lopez, Ryan Milne, Darren Mora, Kaitlin Pateiro, Lucas Serodio
Grade 5
Anthony Alcantara, Carmelo Cash, Amayah Febo, Isabella Flores, Zoe Habrahamson, Ava Irizarry, Nebiha Junaid, Brendan Mara, Ava Marinho, Emily Morales, Jason Olechowski, Kole Pais – Sotelo, Nicholas Peldunas, Emma Peso, Ava Piccillo, Jason Pina, Mason Ramdass, Emmanuel Rojas, Lukas Rojas Mason Santos, Sabela Tome, Alice Torres Silva, Merlin Urra Martinez
Grade 4
Amelia Azurdia, Gael Barahona Beltran, Emmah Barroqueiro, Danny Consuegra Alvarado, Alex Dinuzzo, Sophia Dobie, Olivia Garzon, Carlos Kingalahua, Alexander Kintos, Stephen Levchak
Learn more about the writer ...
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, a place where he has served on and off since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on Facebook Live, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to West Hudson to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.