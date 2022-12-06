KHS Senior Play upcoming this weekend

Kearny High School seniors will perform “Superfreaks” this weekend — Friday and Saturday, dec. 9 and 10 — at the KHS auditorium. Tickets are $8 for the general public and $6 for students and senior citizens. All proceeds will benefit the Class of 2023. Tickets will be available at the door.

“Superfreaks” is the story of Lois Lancaster, a big-city journalist writing about the current state of mental health facilities. Her research takes her to a hospital populated with a unique group of quirky inmates who imagine they are crime-fighting superheroes.

Speed Freak thinks he can run at incredible speeds, while Dim Bulb, the most enthusiastic person on the face of the earth, thinks he has the ability to turn off lights with his brain. Mental thinks she can read minds, despite being prone to sudden outbursts of bizarre non-sequiturs.

Kevin, much less quirky and flamboyant than the other inmates, doesn’t embarrass himself with a ridiculous code name or costume…at least, not initially. Dr. Gail Eisner appears to be a kindly hospital administrator, a steady influence needed to effectively run a madhouse like this one.

At first Lois finds their elaborate superhero fantasies to be an entertaining diversion, the wild delusions of unstable minds, until something unusual happens that makes her wonder ….

