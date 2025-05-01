Belleville Sons’ picnic benefits COTA

“The National Executive Committee voted in 2022 to create American Legion Family Day on the last Saturday of April… a day when we are supposed to open the doors of our Post to let the community know all of the good things we do,” Rusty Myers said when addressing the event’s attendees. “We can think of no better way to show what we do then by holding a fundraiser to benefit COTA.”

Myers, adjutant for Sons of the American Legion (SAL) Squadron 105 in Belleville, was speaking at a picnic that the Post 105 Family hosted April 27 to benefit the Children’s Organ Transplant Association. This is the second year Belleville’s American Legion family hosted the picnic, though their support for COTA has been something membership has been passionate about for a while. Most recently, in November, the SAL organized a comedy show to benefit COTA.

Supporting COTA is a component of the “the Four Pillars” of the American Legion’s national priorities … working to better the lives of our children and youth. COTA helps remove financial barriers to a life-saving transplants by providing fundraising assistance and family support.

The day of the picnic was windy and cold, even though the New Jersey weather had been in the 70s the week before. Perhaps 80 people attended, many of them members of the Legion from around the state

Between tickets, a 50/50 and basket raffles, the event raised almost $2,000 for kids with transplant expenses.

It’s especially important to note that all of the funds raised in New Jersey stay in New Jersey. Last year, the NJ American Legion Family raised a record $93,000 for the charity.

“Events like this highlight the incredible generosity and compassion that define our Belleville veterans’ community,” Belleville Mayor Michael A. Melham, who not only attended but is an Son himself, said. “I commend Post 105 for being a true staple in our township and for their unwavering dedication to helping children in need of life-saving transplants.”

The national COTA organization always makes an extra effort to have transplant families attend events throughout the country, so those at fundraisers can put a face to what they are raising money for. For a second year in a row, the Latchman family attended Belleville’s event. Melissa and Dan Latchman, parents of Aliyah, said: “We are so grateful to those who took the time and effort to put this event together and host our family. Everyone is so welcoming and we truly appreciate each and every person who attended to support COTA.”

Last year, they told Aliyah’s story: “At 9 months old, Aliyah received her life saving liver transplant from a donor and we have been forever grateful she has remained in good health for the most part. COTA has been with us every step of the way and has helped with any transplant related expenses, such as copays for her immune suppression medicine, hospital travel expenses incurred going back and forth to CHOP (Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia) where she spent most of her first year at. While the road to her recovery and transplant journey hasn’t been easy, COTA helped put us at ease with regards to the financial burden and I’m so happy they will be there for her throughout her life.”

