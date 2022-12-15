Featured News

FMBA & KPBA deliver countless toys to Elks for distribution this weekend

15 December 2022
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. | Editor & Broadcaster
The Kearny FMBA 218/18 and PBA 21 joined forces to collect an untold number of toys and gifts for the less fortunate of Kearny and this morning, reps from both unions delivered the toys to the Kearny Elks Lodge for distribution this weekend. Seen here are, from left, assistant Fire Inspector Daniel Neves, Firefighters Steven Dyl, Chris Vezos and Thomas “TJ” Witt, co-coordinators Juan Barroso Jr., secretary of the FMBA & the president of the Kearny Firefighters Foundation and Mina Ekladious, center, PBA president; retired KPD Sgt. Jay Balogh, PBA VP John Donovan, Capt. Paul Bershefski and Bill Dow, the exalted ruler of the Elks. Kevin A. Canessa Jr. image

See video here of the transfer of toys from earlier today.

