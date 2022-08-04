ECPO: Irvington man shot dead in Newark

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office and Newark police are investigating the shooting death of an Irvington man late Tuesday, Aug. 2, the ECPO says.

Gregory Scott, 27, was found, shot, on the 100 block of Lehigh Avenue, Newark, and he was taken to Newark Beth Israel Medical center, where he was pronounced dead at 11:40 p.m. that night.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at (877) 847-7432. All calls are kept confidential.

