KPD: Two Kearny crossing guards struck by cars within a week

Two Kearny crossing guards were struck by vehicles within a week of each other and both suffered injuries as a result of what police describe as “sun glare and driver inattention.”
The first incident happened early last week at Beech Street and Midland Avenue, Sgt. David Rakowski, the Kearny Police Department’s Traffic Bureau commander, said. There, the crossing guard suffered a fractured left tibia. The driver was issued two motor-vehicle summonses.
The second happed Monday morning, Dec. 12, at Bergen Avenue and Ivy Street. This guard suffered a possible fractured left ankle. One summons was issued to this driver.
A source tells The Observer the guard who suffered the fractured tibia underwent surgery after the incident.
Learn more about the writer ...
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, a place where he has served on and off since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on Facebook Live, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to West Hudson to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.