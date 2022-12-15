KPD: Two Kearny crossing guards struck by cars within a week

Two Kearny crossing guards were struck by vehicles within a week of each other and both suffered injuries as a result of what police describe as “sun glare and driver inattention.”

The first incident happened early last week at Beech Street and Midland Avenue, Sgt. David Rakowski, the Kearny Police Department’s Traffic Bureau commander, said. There, the crossing guard suffered a fractured left tibia. The driver was issued two motor-vehicle summonses.

The second happed Monday morning, Dec. 12, at Bergen Avenue and Ivy Street. This guard suffered a possible fractured left ankle. One summons was issued to this driver.

A source tells The Observer the guard who suffered the fractured tibia underwent surgery after the incident.

