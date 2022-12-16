Auditions for WHATCo’s ‘Drop Dead!’ upcoming

The West Hudson Arts & Theater Co (WHATCo) hosts open auditions for “Drop Dead!” by Billy Van Zandt and Jane Milmore, in person, Wednesday, Dec. 28 and Thursday, Dec. 29 from 7 to 9 p.m. at 15 Frank E. Rodgers Blvd, Harrison (the former Holy Cross School.) Production dates are Feb. 24 and 25 and March 3 and 4.

This will be WHATCo’s first Main Stage production scheduled in 2023.

“Drop Dead!” is a murder mystery play in which a rag-tag cast of actors desperately try to revive their careers. But when the murders and mysteries exceed those in the script, these thespians must save the show and their careers as well as their lives.

Actors ages 18 to 75 are invited to read from provided sides. A note on COVID-19 — all actors will be required to provide proof of vaccination when auditioning. Masks will be mandatory during the rehearsal process leading up to tech week.

If you are unable to attend either of the audition dates listed above but are still interested in auditioning, contact Matt Masiello at mmasiell2@gmail.com.

Visit www.whatconj.org for details and audition materials.au

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email

