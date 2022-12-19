Kearny woman killed in 3-car crash in Clifton last week, PCPO says

A Kearny woman was killed in the early morning hours of Dec. 15, 2022, in a multi-vehicle crash on Route 3 in Clifton, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdez said in a joint statement with Clifton Police Chief Thomas Rinaldi.

According to Valdez:

At approximately 4:47 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, police responded to Route 3 West in Clifton on a report of a three-car motor vehicle crash. The subsequent investigation revealed a Subaru Impreza struck a BMW X3 that had become disabled and was stopped in the roadway.

Following the initial collision, the Impreza was then struck broadside by an oncoming Toyota Prius.

The driver of the Subaru Impreza, Karen Garcia, 46, of Kearny, was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Mario Cruz-Segovia, 39, of Union City, the driver of the Toyota Prius, was also taken to Hackensack University Medical Center where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries and released.

Ahmad Yasir Rennick, 53, of Staten Island, the driver of the BMW X3, was not injured in the collision.

The investigation remains active. More information will be released once it becomes available.

Charges have not been filed in the case, as yet.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact them at (877) 370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or to contact the Clifton Police Department’s Traffic Division at (973) 470-5904.

