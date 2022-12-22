Harrison parking garage open & free as some streets will be closed for pending storm

Winter Storm Elliot is bringing the potential for flooding in Hudson County, and so the Harrison Police Department will be closing some low-lying streets, starting tonight. (It was not immediately clear which streets are to be closed.)

“We urge all residents to remove their automobiles from flood-prone areas in town. To facilitate this, from now until noon on Wednesday, Dec. 28, the Harrison Parking Garage next to the PATH station will be open free of charge,” the Harrison PD said. “No parking tickets will be issued … just drive in and follow the signs to park inside the garage.”

If you have an emergency during the storm, call the Harrison Police Dispatch Center at (973) 483-4101 or 911.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email

