Expect closures in coming week on Washington Avenue in Belleville

Washington Avenue is scheduled to have single lane and shoulder closures next week as a roadway improvement project advances.
From 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, May 20, and continuing Tuesday, May 21 and Wednesday, May 22 at the same times, single lane closures are scheduled in both directions between Sylvan Avenue in Newark and Rutgers Street in Belleville for electrical work. One lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction. Single daytime lane closures are expected to continue through the end of the year as work progresses in both directions on Washington Avenue.
No street parking will be permitted within the active work zones. Access will be maintained for residential properties and local businesses during normal business hours. Bus stops within the project limits will be maintained.
Work for this stage of the project will be done in eight sections on Route 7 as follows:
- Howard Place to Rutgers Street
- Rutgers Street to Holmes Street
- Holmes Street to Joralemon Street
- Joralemon Street to Little Street
- Little Street to Greylock Parkway
- Greylock Parkway to Carmer Avenue
- Carmer Avenue to Hancox Avenue
- Hancox Avenue to Centre Street
The $20 million federally funded project will reconstruct and pave approximately two miles of Route 7 in Belleville and Nutley. In addition, improvements will be made at all intersections within the project limits, including drainage and traffic signal upgrades, as well as ADA-compliant pedestrian safety improvements.
Work is expected to be completed in spring 2027.
Learn more about the writer ...
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, a place where he has served on and off since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on Facebook Live, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to West Hudson to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.