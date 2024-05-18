Expect closures in coming week on Washington Avenue in Belleville

Washington Avenue is scheduled to have single lane and shoulder closures next week as a roadway improvement project advances.

From 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, May 20, and continuing Tuesday, May 21 and Wednesday, May 22 at the same times, single lane closures are scheduled in both directions between Sylvan Avenue in Newark and Rutgers Street in Belleville for electrical work. One lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction. Single daytime lane closures are expected to continue through the end of the year as work progresses in both directions on Washington Avenue.

No street parking will be permitted within the active work zones. Access will be maintained for residential properties and local businesses during normal business hours. Bus stops within the project limits will be maintained.

Work for this stage of the project will be done in eight sections on Route 7 as follows:

Howard Place to Rutgers Street

Rutgers Street to Holmes Street

Holmes Street to Joralemon Street

Joralemon Street to Little Street

Little Street to Greylock Parkway

Greylock Parkway to Carmer Avenue

Carmer Avenue to Hancox Avenue

Hancox Avenue to Centre Street

The $20 million federally funded project will reconstruct and pave approximately two miles of Route 7 in Belleville and Nutley. In addition, improvements will be made at all intersections within the project limits, including drainage and traffic signal upgrades, as well as ADA-compliant pedestrian safety improvements.

Work is expected to be completed in spring 2027.

