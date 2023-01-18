Featured Harrison News

Harrison Council reorganizes

18 January 2023
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. | Editor & Broadcaster

The Harrison Town Council reorganized Tuesday, Jan. 17. Mayor James A. Fife and Councilmembers Larry Bennett, James Doran, Delfim Sarabando, Jesus Huaranga and Ellen Mendoza were all sworn-in to new terms. Sarabando will complete the term of the retired Francisco Nasciemento and will have to run again in 2023.

From left, back row, Councilmembers Mike Dolaghan, Larry Bennett, James Doran, Delfim Sarabando, Maria Camano, Jesus Huaranga, Ele Villalta and Ellen Mendoza. Sitting is Mayor James A. Fife.

 

Third Ward Councilman Larry Bennett takes his fourth oath of office. With him are his wife, daughter and son-in-law, and his granddaughter, Kelly, is seen holding the Bible.

