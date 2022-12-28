Obituaries for Dec. 28, 2022

Rocco ‘Rocky’ Cignarella

Rocco “Rocky” Cignarella, 69, of North Arlington, died Dec. 18, 2022.

The beloved companion of Deborah E. Sewulich, he was the devoted father of Valerie Cignarella, Charles DiMenno and Scott DiMenno. Dear brother of Michael Cignarella and his wife Debbie, Rocky was predeceased by his brother Stephen Cignarella.

Before retiring, Rocky was the sole proprietor for Rocky’s Auto Center, Kearny. In his spare, time he acquired his general license to become an amateur radio operator. He loved yardwork and enjoyed working on many automobiles. Rocky leaves behind a host of loving family and friends. He will truly be missed.

Visitation was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. A Mass of Christian burial was celebrate at Queen of Peace Church, North Arlington. Entombment was in Holy Cross Cemetery & Mausoleum, North Arlington.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, cancer.org.

Theresa Vacca

Theresa Vacca 87 of Kearny and raised in East Newark died peacefully Dec. 18, 2022.

Beloved wife of the late Donald N. Vacca (2022), she was the devoted mother of Keith Vacca and his wife Mary, Donna Vacca and Paul Vacca. Loving grandmother of David and his wife Amy, Courtney, Jonathan and Coreym she was the cherished great-grandmother of Matthew and Nicholas.

Before retiring, Theresa was a line cook for Pomptonian Food Service, Fairfield. She belonged to the St. Cecilia Rosary Society as well as being a Cub Scout Leader, Pack No. 34.

Visitation was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. A Mass of Christian burial was celebrated at St. Cecilia Church, Kearny. Interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

